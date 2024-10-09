He Said His Life Would Be Better Without His Wife In It Because She Always Tries To One-Up Him Or Claim He’s Wrong Whenever He Just Needs Her Support

This 43-year-old guy and his wife Anne, who’s 46, have been married for 13 years and never had any children.

Back when they first started dating, no one made him happier than Anne, either.

“She always seemed to know exactly the right thing to say to me when I was down,” he recalled.

The past decade, though, has been different. He feels like his wife has suddenly begun to show her “true colors,” something that her ex-husband had actually warned him about once.

One issue has to do with Anne’s lack of support. For some context, he has an extremely high-stress job where he’s constantly solving other people’s problems. Then, when he gets home, Anne always bombards him with more issues to fix.

It’s particularly frustrating because his wife actually doesn’t work and is free to figure out all of these problems during the day. However, she waits until he gets home from the office and presents him with lists of tasks.

“But my biggest issue with Anne is that I can’t ever really open up to her about anything. Whenever I talk about something bad that happened to me, she’ll either try to one-up me or agree with the person who wronged me,” he detailed.

For instance, just last Friday, he had a terrible day at work. There was a huge problem that he was responsible for solving alone. Then, after he left the office, he was just trying to cross the street when a person riding a bike flew through a red light and clipped him.

The cyclist cursed him out before riding away. He considered calling the police since it was technically a hit-and-run, but he figured they wouldn’t be able to do much.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.