He Said His Pregnant Wife Wasn’t Worthy Of A New Car As A Push Present And That She’d Get The Gift Of Parenthood After Having Their Baby

This man and his wife have been together for five years, and she is currently pregnant with their first child.

Just a few days ago, his wife also apparently learned about “push presents” on social media. If you haven’t heard of them, these gifts have been popularized online recently as a way for husbands to say “thank you” to their wives after delivering a baby.

“This concept is, and still seems, very strange to me. I understand seeking appreciation from your husband for what women go through during pregnancy and childbirth, but it’s the materialist part that gave me the ick,” he detailed.

However, his wife did not seem to get the same uncomfortable feeling from the idea.

Instead, after she came across a video on TikTok discussing how women deserve push presents, she forwarded him the post.

The woman in the video was supposedly talking about how spouses should reciprocate sacrifices once their wives give birth, like “an eye for an eye.” So, the woman claimed that husbands should actually get a tattoo on their lower body. Then, wives should also be gifted a home and a car exclusively for themselves.

“I felt that those expectations were very entitled, honestly a little vindictive, envious (the permanent tattoo part), and very over the top for my taste,” he explained.

He thinks both partners make the decision to start a family. And in his own marriage, his wife was never forced to become a mom. She genuinely wanted to be a parent.

That’s why, in response to the TikTok, he just replied with some laughing emojis. He truly believed that his wife had only sent him the post in a satirical way, intended as a joke about how “dumb” the woman seemed for wanting all of that from her husband.

