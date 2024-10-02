She’s Refusing To Return Home Because Her Husband Let His Ex-Wife Move In Without Asking Her First, And She Discovered He’d Been Financially Supporting His Ex For Months

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 34, have been married for two years, and they don’t have a traditional living arrangement.

Since she often has to travel for work, she has her own apartment in another city where she stays during the work week. At the same time, her husband lives in their shared home, which she visits on weekends.

This might feel strange to some couples, but it really worked for her and her husband until around three weeks ago, when her husband’s ex-wife entered the picture.

For some context, her husband’s ex, who’s 32, supposedly lost her job and wasn’t able to afford rent anymore. So, while she was at her apartment one week, her husband actually offered to let his ex move into their home “temporarily” until she could get back on her feet.

The real kicker? Her husband never consulted her about this first.

“To clarify, this is the mother of his 10-year-old son, and they’ve always maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their child. But I feel blindsided and betrayed because this is a huge decision he made alone, and now she’s living in my home!” she explained.

She didn’t hesitate to tell her husband that she was uncomfortable with this arrangement as soon as she found out about it, either. Yet, he actually just called her “selfish” and tried to reassure her that he was simply helping out the mother of his son. He swore nothing romantic was going on.

She still feels disrespected, though, and genuinely doesn’t understand why her husband never confided in her about the situation.

“It’s like my opinion doesn’t matter in our marriage,” she said.

