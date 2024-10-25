He Told His Son’s Girlfriend That She Deserved Someone Better After Learning His Son Had Been Cheating On Her Since The Beginning Of Their Relationship

This man has a son who’s nearly 23-years-old and is in a relationship with a 21-year-old girl. The pair have been dating for six years and live together. His son’s girlfriend is also in school to be an architect; meanwhile, his son works at a company owned by his girlfriend’s family.

“Her family really loves my son, especially her dad. My son even lived in their house for a time before he and his girlfriend got their own home,” he explained.

“From what I was aware so far, they’ve always had a loving, stable relationship.”

Well, that was until his son’s girlfriend reached out to him recently and proved their relationship wasn’t so great behind closed doors.

When she contacted him, she asked for some advice regarding his son, and he was all ears. At that point, he learned that his son had been cheating on his girlfriend since the beginning of their relationship.

Initially, his son’s infidelity consisted of short flings, and his son would apologize and promise never to do it again. His son’s girlfriend repeatedly forgave him, too, and the cycle continued.

Then, over the last couple of years, his son’s cheating evolved from little flings to full-blown affairs. On top of that, his attitude has gotten more “bold and shameless.” According to his son’s girlfriend, his son would act like he was entitled to be with other women.

“My son would tell her things such as, ‘Why are you jealous? You know I’d never leave you, and you’re the main one. Stop being insecure; only insecure people are jealous. Am I not treating you well, neglecting you, etc.?'” he revealed.

His son’s girlfriend fell victim to the gaslighting for a while and forced herself to believe that the unfaithfulness wasn’t a big deal. Yet, the “act” she’s been putting on has become impossible to maintain, and she is incredibly hurt by his son. The thought of his son cheating has been eating her alive.

