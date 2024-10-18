He Went On A First Date With A Girl Who Catfished Him, So He Made Up An Excuse To Leave

This guy met a girl through a dating app, and she looked gorgeous in all of her profile photos. They chatted a lot via text and even spent more than two hours on a phone call together.

He thought there was something there, and when they were chatting on the phone, there seemed to be excellent chemistry between them.

They spoke for a day, and then this girl invited him to come over to her place for a first date on Tuesday night, which he was excited about.

“However, the second she opened the door, my excitement was completely eradicated,” he explained.

“She was not recognizable to her profile (in a bad way). I obviously didn’t tell her what I thought, but in the back of my mind, I was pretty [angry] but grateful I didn’t spend months texting her.”

He then sent his friend a text asking for him to phone him up in a half hour to get him out of the date since he clearly got catfished by this girl.

At 8 p.m., his friend called him up, going on about being in the hospital after a boating accident, which obviously was ridiculously made up given the time of night.

He relayed this to his date, saying he had to head out. He believes she knew that he crafted a made-up reason to get out of there early, though she didn’t say a word to him about it.

“When I got home, I started feeling very guilty, and in hindsight, I wish I had just [accepted] it and stayed an extra hour or so, as she probably felt pretty awful after I left,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.