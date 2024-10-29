She Put The Leftover Trash From A Party In Her Roommate’s Bedroom After They Threw A Spontaneous Get-Together Without Telling Her And Didn’t Clean Up The Mess

This 21-year-old woman currently lives in an apartment with two of her close friends, Sarah and Mia, and a new roommate, Jess. But it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

She was thrilled about the idea of living with her friends, yet she barely knew Jess, who seemed a little standoffish.

“Jess mostly kept to herself, which made me a little uncomfortable, but I hoped we could warm up to each other,” she said.

Well, just last weekend, Jess committed a pretty big roommate faux pas after throwing a spontaneous party and not telling her about it beforehand.

In fact, she only found out about the party while it was already underway, and she was completely caught off guard.

“Not wanting to deal with the noise and unfamiliar faces, I decided to head to my room and listen to music,” she recalled.

Once the event was over, she also noticed how Jess didn’t mention anything about cleaning up. She still gave her new roommate the benefit of the doubt, though, and assumed it would get taken care of, especially because they’d planned to have a movie night the following evening.

Unfortunately, she was wrong. The next day, she walked into her living room, and there was utter chaos.

“There were dirty dishes everywhere, empty bottles, and leftover snacks strewn about. It felt like Jess hadn’t lifted a finger to clean up after her guests,” she revealed.

