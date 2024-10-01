Her Boyfriend Gave His Number To A Girl On A Plane And Then Started Texting Her

If you take the time to outline your boundaries in a relationship, you’ll never end up regretting it later on. But if we fail to discuss what it is that makes us uncomfortable, it can be hard for our significant others to know if they’re crossing a line.

This 20-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her who recently went away on a trip. While on the plane, a girl sat beside him and they got to chatting.

Her boyfriend and this girl quickly made the connection that they share some friends back in his hometown.

The flight was lengthy, and her boyfriend continued to interact with this girl the entire time. He also gave her his phone number after he sent her a video he took of the plane that she asked to have a copy of.

At one point during the trip, her boyfriend nodded off, then woke up to find this girl snoozing on his shoulder.

He moved, so they were no longer touching, but he kept on being friendly with her when she woke up.

“They ended up talking about personal lives, and he did tell her about me, and that I am someone whom he deeply cares about and loves to be with, so she knew my existence,” she explained.

“After the flight, he messaged her, saying, “I didn’t get to say goodbye. Have a fun trip.”

This was hardly the end, and her boyfriend texted back and forth with this girl, even requesting to see some photos of her trip. Her boyfriend and this girl then began following one another on social media.

