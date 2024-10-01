The Woman She Adopted A Dog From Recently Is Now Demanding She Give The Pup Back

On Friday, September 20th, this 21-year-old girl adopted a gorgeous 7-month-old Australian Shepherd from a woman who was re-homing the pup.

She drove four hours round trip in order to collect the dog, and this woman originally posted on social media about wanting to find the dog a new home.

She asked this woman why she wanted to re-home her pet, and she was told that her health issues were preventing her from properly caring for the Aussie.

She knew that she could give this dog the time, energy, attention, and exercise required, so she moved to adopt the dog.

She confirmed with the owner at least five different times if it would still be alright for her to adopt the dog, and the owner stated she needed to be there that Friday to get the dog, as tons of other people were interested and she was headed off on vacation that weekend.

At 6 p.m. that Friday evening, she arrived to pick up the dog, and she got all of the vet records as well as a bill of sale declaring her as the new, legal owner.

The contract never said she has to return the dog if the owner asked, and it even dictated that she is able to sell or re-home the dog if she so chooses.

She then drove home, confirmed with the owner the dog was doing great, and she thought that would be that.

On Saturday evening, she was shocked when the owner reached out to her, demanding that she return the dog.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.