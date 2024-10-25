Her Boyfriend Made Her Cry On Vacation, So She No Longer Wants To Move In With Him

For the last year, this 24-year-old girl has been dating her boyfriend, who is also 24. Her boyfriend has been saying he really wants to move in with her as soon as possible, but they recently went on vacation together, and she saw a side to her boyfriend that she absolutely hates.

Now, her boyfriend has a mean habit of joking about how people look, but his jokes are hurtful and not cool.

She says her boyfriend is overweight, so he shouldn’t be making fun of others for this reason, but he does anyway.

One night, while they were getting ready to go out to dinner on vacation, her boyfriend started joking about how huge her arms were.

“I got upset and started to cry. I felt so insecure. I’m very fit and muscular, and I’m always worried I look “masculine,” so it’s a hurtful spot for me,” she explained.

“When I started to cry, he walked out of the hotel, slammed the door behind him, and said, “When you’re ready, I’ll be downstairs.”

They did have a discussion, and her boyfriend said he was angry with her for not being able to be teased.

He even said he’s tired of having to watch his words for fear of upsetting her. But then he kind of understood why she was unhappy, and he mentioned that he would no longer make negative remarks about her appearance.

Two hours after that conversation, her boyfriend said he thought her makeup looked messed up that day.

