He’s Dating A Famous Local News Reporter, And It Makes Him Upset That They Always Get Interrupted In Public

A month ago, this 28-year-old man started dating his 26-year-old girlfriend, Katie, and she’s actually a famous local news reporter where they live.

One of his childhood friends is a news reporter as well and introduced the two of them at a dinner. Katie asked for his number, and the rest is history.

They live just outside of a major city, in a suburb with a population of more than 70,000 people.

Katie is pretty well-known in their area, given that she reports on the local news on live TV, and she has a lot of followers on social media, too.

Dating Katie has been great, and she’s also given him the ability to explore their state, given all of her connections.

However, the one problem is that they are always interrupted when they are out in public because of Katie’s fame.

“I seem to be having an issue where every place we go…whether it’s Costco, getting gas, or sitting in line at a grocery store, someone will approach us and interrupt our time together. Mind you, we live in a suburb of a city that has over 70,000+ people in this small zip code,” he explained.

“I’m wondering if there’s a proper way to bring this up to them and suggest maybe we go somewhere a little bit more low-key or maybe take longer trips to go out to eat someplace, maybe a little further away.”

“It’s not necessarily a jealousy thing; it’s these people take up 5-10 minutes of our time while out, which she doesn’t necessarily like [it] either, but Katie has a major problem being rude…due to her public image, despite not liking it either.”

