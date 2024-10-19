Her Husband Asked For An Open Marriage, But Now That She’s Going Out On Dates With Another Guy, He Keeps Trying To Change Up The Rules Of Their Arrangement

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 36, currently have an open marriage, and the arrangement was actually her husband’s idea.

He proposed opening up their relationship over the summer, and at first, she wasn’t totally on board. But, ever since she got used to the thought of an open marriage, things have been going “great” for her.

The only problem is that her husband suddenly started changing the rules of their agreement, particularly after she began dating a 45-year-old guy named Evan. His new behavior reeks of jealousy, too.

For some context, back when they first decided to open their marriage, they settled on a “don’t ask, don’t tell policy.” Following Evan’s entrance into her life, though, her husband went back on that.

He would pester her for all the details of her relationship with Evan. And she wouldn’t tell him the nitty gritty, but she’d give him some details “here and there.”

Then things spiraled even more. Whenever she’d mention anything positive about Evan, her husband would downplay the guy or critique him.

Plus, when she had a date planned with Evan last week and asked her husband to watch their kids, he initially agreed. Yet, while he was supposed to arrive home by 9:00 p.m. to take over the childcare, he randomly chose to work overtime that evening.

“I was left scrambling for a sitter at the last minute. This isn’t the first time he has done this,” she explained.

“Luckily, this time, I got ahold of a sitter, but I could not stay as long as I was hoping for. And afterward, he acted as if everything was okay.”

