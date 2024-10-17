Her Husband Has Been Looking For Affairs Online, And He Sent Over $2,000 To A Girl He Used To Sleep With

Yesterday evening, this 34-year-old woman learned that her husband has been looking for affairs online through two different services.

Since she and her husband share passwords, it was easy for her to investigate when she saw he had a ton more notifications than he normally does.

As she poked around, she found email notifications from the two affair websites. She gained access to the accounts, and it turns out her husband made them two months back, though it doesn’t look like he messaged any women.

“It says that he’s married and “looking for no drama, no games, just enjoyment”…gross,” she explained.

She confronted her husband, who lied and said the accounts were old. She then brought up the emails from the websites to prove that couldn’t be true.

From there, her husband insisted he wasn’t trying to pursue any affairs; he just wanted to flirt with girls online.

She kept her cool and asked him to hand over his phone so she could look for anything else suspicious.

While digging through his phone again, she realized he had deleted several apps off his phone, including a cash app. He came up with some excuse, but she made him re-download it to look through what was on there.

“He did, and after some resistance, he showed me his transactions. He has sent someone he used to sleep with over $2k in multiple installments because she was having a hard time,” she said.

