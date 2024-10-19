Her Husband’s Been Secretly Dating Their Babysitter And Now She Wants To Leave Him

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 33, have been together for six years, and they have a 2-year-old daughter. About a year ago, they also hired their babysitter, Anna, who is 22, through an agency.

“Anna was honestly amazing with our daughter; she was always full of energy, patient, and super responsible,” she explained.

“She just fit in so well with our family that it almost felt like she was part of it. My daughter loves her.”

However, just a few weeks ago, she noticed some strange interactions between her husband and Anna. The pair were texting quite often, and their messages weren’t only about her daughter. Instead, her husband and Anna exchanged jokes and discussed other random stuff.

She asked her husband about it at the time, too, and he swore it was only small talk.

“And I felt silly for even bringing it up, so I dropped it,” she recalled.

Then, last week, she returned home from work early and found her husband and Anna sitting extremely close to each other on the couch.

They were apparently whispering, and upon seeing her walk in, the pair supposedly jumped up and began behaving very awkwardly.

She approached her husband about that as well, and finally, he came clean. He admitted that he’d been “seeing” Anna for a few weeks and swore that nothing physical ever happened.

