She Thought She Was Going To Dinner With Her Husband’s Friend And His Wife, But She Wound Up Meeting His Friend’s Mistress, And It Left Her Feeling Unsettled About Her Own Husband

This 25-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband recently went out to dinner with one of his friends, who he often talked about and she’d never gotten to meet.

Her husband claimed that his friend was married and had kids. His friend was often inviting them out, too, but since she is a stay-at-home mom without a big support system, it was tough.

Obviously, though, she was able to arrange childcare to attend dinner the other night, which started off wonderfully.

Her husband stated his friend’s “girl” was going to be there, who she assumed was his friend’s wife. And she and the woman clicked basically immediately.

“Most of my husband’s friends are bachelors, so I found it cool that he’s friends with this couple I can relate more to. We even planned a trip during the dinner, and they showed us all the amazing places they’ve traveled to,” she recalled.

However, when it came time to leave, they all walked out of the restaurant, and it was cold outside; meanwhile, her husband’s friend’s “girl” was in the bathroom.

Given how cold she was, she told her husband’s friend, “Say bye to your wife. It was really nice to meet her.”

To her complete surprise, her husband’s friend just looked at her, laughed, and responded, “She’s not my wife.”

At that moment, she realized her husband’s friend had brought his mistress instead of the mother of his kids to their dinner.

