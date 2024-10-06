Her Husband’s Been Texting A Female Coworker On A Secret Messaging App Every Night For Months, But He Made It Seem Like She Was Just Paranoid And Controlling When She Confronted Him

This 31-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 33, have been married for six years, and their relationship has always been stable and steady.

Yet, when she borrowed her husband’s phone last week, she noticed something that rubbed her the wrong way. He had a strange messaging app that she didn’t recognize.

She clarified that it wasn’t WhatsApp or anything typical like that. Instead, it was supposedly an “off-brand chat app” that she’d never heard of before.

“Curiosity got the best of me, so I opened it up, and what I found left me feeling sick,” she recalled.

Her husband had actually been talking to one of his female coworkers, Sophie, every day for months. She saw that their conversations were quite long, and they often chatted late at night about all kinds of things, from personal topics to inside jokes and even memes.

Now, the texts themselves were not outright romantic. But the tone of their discussions was still way too cozy for her comfort.

“What really set me off was the fact that they were using this specific app to communicate. Why couldn’t they just text like normal people?” she asked.

“It felt shady like they were trying to keep their conversations hidden.”

This led her to confront her husband, and he didn’t deny talking to Sophie regularly. He also claimed that he never told her about it since he figured she’d overreact.

