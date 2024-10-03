Her Mom Keeps Getting Pets And Fails To Take Care Of Them, But She Doesn’t Want To Help

It’s sad to witness anyone taking bad care of their pets, and that’s exactly what’s been going on with this 20-year-old girl’s 44-year-old mom.

She still lives at home, along with her mom and 12-year-old little brother. During her teen years, her mom kept on acquiring pets that she failed to take care of.

Her mom would grow tired of her animals, and then would resort to doing minimal things to properly provide for her pets.

She would only give her pets food and water; she would fail to clean out their cages or do anything else that entails being a good pet owner.

It fell on her to step up and help care for her mom’s animals, as it made her upset to see them living in a bad situation.

“We’ve had cats, axolotls, hamsters, guinea pigs, bunnies, and mice,” she explained.

One time, her mom began breeding bunnies, then got too tired of caring for all of them, and it was dumped on her to take care of their 40 bunnies.

Her mom then forgot to even feed or water the bunnies, so she had to step in, which left her with zero free time.

Their family just moved into a new house that’s tinier than their old one, and she was thrilled, as she knew there was no room for her mom to go out and get more pets.

