Her Vegan Brother And His Influencer Girlfriend Are Arguing That If She Doesn’t Make Thanksgiving Meat-Free, They’re Not Coming

Well, we’re 56 days away from Thanksgiving, and the holiday drama is already starting in some families.

This 31-year-old woman has a 35-year-old brother whom she does not get along with at all. Back when Mark was a teenager, he watched a documentary about factory farming and declared he was going vegan.

It didn’t take long for Mark to become obnoxious with his new lifestyle, and he actively tried to get everyone in their family to at least go vegetarian before their dad put a stop to it.

“Then he went to college, made a bunch of very strange friends, and went militantly vegan. It’s his entire personality,” she explained.

One year, she had her birthday dinner at a steakhouse, and Mark pitched a fit, spamming her phone and social media accounts with photos of cows being tortured.

Ever since, her mom and dad have been trying to do damage control, and she recently started allowing Mark back into her life.

“Then he started dating Pam, who is some kind of vegan influencer,” she said. “She is apparently moderately popular online, but I have no idea what she does exactly.”

“I don’t know if Mark was trying to impress her or what, but last Thanksgiving, he insisted that mom cook at least a vegetarian meal or they wouldn’t come on “ethical grounds.” My mom just wanted everyone to get along on her favorite holiday, so she agreed. It was not a fun meal.”

Her parents have downsized their lives due to retiring this year, and her mom is sadly encountering some health issues.

