Her Sister Expects Her To Raise Her Affair Baby Since She No Longer Wants The Child

For as long as this 34-year-old woman can remember, her little sister, who is a decade younger than her, has been nothing but a spoiled brat.

Now that her sister’s an adult, she’s got it into her head that she’s entitled to being with a man who is in the top of the top career and money-wise.

Her sister spent all of her money purchasing makeup and various hair products in order to make herself attractive to rich men.

They grew up pretty poor, but she went out of her way to make sure her sister was provided for. It was hard on her, but she did whatever she could to help her sister.

But it made her sad when her sister looked down on her and insulted her for marrying a man who has no money.

“So she started sleeping with a married man with lots of money,” she explained. “She knew he is married but never listened and called me envious and jealous. So I just gave up and let her be.”

Then, her sister got pregnant, and her affair partner begged her not to follow through with the pregnancy.

She also told her sister it wasn’t a good idea to have the kid, but her sister persuaded her affair partner to be accepting of their baby.

“She told him that she is fine with keeping the secret, that she will never complicate his life, that this baby she will raise by herself, and he will just visit when he wants,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.