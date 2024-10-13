Her Sister Threw Away Her Late Husband’s Belongings Behind Her Back And Said She Needed To Move Forward, So She Kicked Her Sister Out Of Her House

Just one year ago, this woman tragically lost her husband to an unexpected heart attack, and it flipped her world upside down.

She was devastated, and since suffering the loss, she has held onto some of her husband’s personal effects. For instance, she’s kept his favorite jacket, the wristwatch he wore every day, and some handwritten notes.

She currently stores the items in their shared closet and around the house.

“Not because I’m living in the past, but because they provide me comfort. Those items remind me of him, of our life together, and I’m just not ready to part with them yet,” she said.

“They’re a piece of him that still exists in my world.”

However, when her 31-year-old sister went through a bad breakup a couple of months ago and needed a place to stay, her sister had a lot to say about her husband’s belongings.

At the time, she let her sister move in and figured her sister would respect her space and her grieving process. Unfortunately, she was wrong.

Things started off fine before her sister slowly began making comments, claiming that she was “clinging to memories” when she needed to “move forward” in her life.

“I knew she meant well, but those words stung. What she didn’t understand is that moving on doesn’t mean erasing someone from your life,” she explained.

