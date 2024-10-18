Her Wedding’s In A Week And Some Girl Just Confessed To Her Fiancé That She’s In Love With Him

In a week, this 24-year-old woman is set to marry her high school sweetheart. She’s had a crush on her fiancé since they were back in elementary school, and she can’t believe she’s about to get hitched to him now.

This is a dream come true for her, and her wedding is going to be picture-perfect, too.

“We’re getting married at this absolutely gorgeous castle venue in the PNW, and it’s peak fall weather right now where it’s just cold enough, and the leaves are changing colors, and it looks like a Gilmore Girls episode outside,” she explained.

“I have this beautiful wedding dress that actually brought me and my mom to tears when I tried it on; all my beloved family and friends are in town to help prep for the big day, and again, I’m marrying the guy I’ve wanted to be with since I was a kid.”

“Everything is as perfect as perfect can be for me, but I can’t be happy and enjoy this next week because I just heard the most insane thing from my husband-to-be.”

Many people have been messaging the two of them out of the blue to offer congratulations on their engagement and upcoming wedding day.

So when a girl they went to elementary school and high school with sent her fiancé a congratulations note, she didn’t find it concerning.

She wasn’t ever best friends with this girl, but they shared a lot of the same friends. In her sophomore year of high school, she moved to a new town and school and lost touch with many of her friends.

This girl asked her fiancé how he was doing and continued on chatting, even though she wasn’t the closest with her fiancé either.

