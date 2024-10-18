His Mom Made Him Homeless At 15, So Now That She’s Terminally Ill, He Doesn’t Want To Help Care For Her

Twelve years ago, this 27-year-old man stopped speaking to his mom. She was awful to him and his two siblings, who are now 23, 22, and 20.

However, his mom had a special hatred for him, and he got the brunt of her cruelty. His mom forced him out of the house at 15, leaving him homeless.

Her reason was that he most resembled their dad, who she absolutely hated. It’s a wonder to him that his mom even had four kids with a man she couldn’t stand.

From the moment his mom kicked him out of the house, he quit contacting her. His sisters and brother kept on living with her, and they say her behavior improved after he was forced to leave.

“My siblings have always downplayed how bad it was for me and how bad she treated me,” he explained.

“So while I still talk to them, I am not close to them, and I don’t know if there’s a future where that will ever happen. Which is why I refused to help them with her end-of-life care now that she’s terminally ill.”

“They say she has about a year left and needs a lot more help than they can cover. I told them it was not my job to make sure she goes out of this world in comfort and peace.”

His siblings argued that she’s their mom no matter what, and he responded that she’s not just any mom; she wins the worst mom alive award.

He added that when she passes, he won’t be crying or grieving her loss, and he no longer feels like he’s obligated to help her while she’s still here.

