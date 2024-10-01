His Brother’s Trying To Guilt-Trip Him Into Paying For Part Of His Wedding Because He Can’t Go Since He’ll Be Vacationing In Italy

This 30-year-old guy and his girlfriend have been looking forward to a trip to Italy next month, which they planned and booked over a year ago.

“This is a trip we’ve been saving for, and everything is already fully paid: flights, hotels, tours, the whole thing,” he said.

However, his older brother Mike, who’s 34, is set to get married, and the wedding date was pushed right to the middle of his vacation.

It all began around six months ago when there was supposedly an issue with Mike’s wedding venue. This problem caused Mike and his fiancée to move up their date.

After he first found out about the change, he immediately told his brother that he was sorry, but rescheduling his trip abroad simply was not an option. Everything was already set in stone, and he would lose a lot of money.

At the time, Mike was annoyed by that, too, but his brother didn’t try to discuss the topic any further. That’s why he thought it was over.

Well, just last week, Mike called him out of nowhere and suddenly began demanding that he cancel his vacation to attend the nuptials instead, claiming that “family should always come first.”

Mike tried to say that, as his only brother, he needed to be at the ceremony. And if he missed it, it would be a massive betrayal.

“I told him that while I get how important this is, canceling would mean losing thousands of dollars, and I can’t afford that,” he reasoned.

