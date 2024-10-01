His Friend’s Wife Slept With Multiple Men While They Were Separated, And His Friend Has No Idea, So He Thinks He Should Tell Him The Truth

Separations in marriages are arguably the equivalent of “taking a break” while dating. There aren’t any hard and fast rules, meaning that boundaries tend to blur and vary from couple to couple.

For instance, do you think that spouses should be allowed to see other people while separated but not officially divorced? It’s a pretty divisive question.

One man has found himself in a particularly sticky situation, too, because he knows that his friend’s wife was sleeping with several other men while they were apart, and he doesn’t know if he should spill the beans.

For some context, his friend Steve and his friend’s wife, Jessica, were together for over 10 years and had kids together when they separated a few years ago.

“Their path forward was unclear at that time. She moved out and got her own place,” he recalled.

Then, while Steve and Jessica were living separately, she apparently began sleeping with multiple different men.

The separation didn’t last very long, though, and just a few months later, Steve and Jessica got back together and worked out their issues.

The only problem is that he never knew Steve had no clue about all the guys Jessica had hooked up with during that time period.

He came to this realization while he was talking to Steve a few weeks ago, and he found out his friend thought Jessica had only been with one other man during the separation.

