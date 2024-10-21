His Parents Chose Not To Attend His Wedding, So Now That They Need Financial Help, He Feels No Obligation To Be There For Them

This 29-year-old man and his wife just tied the knot after being together for five years. Yet, his parents opted not to attend his bag day.

According to him, he and his parents have always had a strained relationship. However, his parents stated the reason they skipped his nuptials was financial struggles, claiming they couldn’t afford to travel.

“But I know they’ve attended other events in the past that were much farther away. It felt like a clear message that they didn’t approve of my parents or my life choices,” he said.

This left a sour taste in his mouth, too, because, as a child, he never thought his parents were supportive. They constantly favored his older brother, comparing him to his brother and making him feel inferior.

All of his accomplishments were often brushed aside, and once he went off to college, he and his parents grew even further apart.

“Despite these challenges, I reached out to them before the wedding, hoping we could put the past behind us,” he recalled.

“Unfortunately, their refusal to attend felt like the final straw.”

So, after his parents recently reached out and wanted some financial help, he wasn’t willing to lend a hand.

Both of his parents are close to retirement age, and his dad apparently lost his job last year. And his brother, who his parents had always relied on for assistance, also wasn’t doing great financially and couldn’t support his parents anymore.

