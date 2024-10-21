How To Make Apple Pie Bread Pudding, A Cozy Fall Dish That Combines Two Classic Desserts

What do you get when you combine the cozy fall flavors of apple pie with the gooey goodness of bread pudding? The answer is a mashup of apple pie bread pudding!

If you are interested in turning two classic desserts into one irresistibly sweet dish, a 24-year-old TikTok creator named Kiley (@wellmadebykiley) is detailing exactly how you can go about the task. Her video has accumulated a total of four million views.

Kiley’s recipe for apple pie bread pudding is made with brioche bread, custard, and homemade filling. It makes eight to 10 servings, which is more than enough for several mornings of sweet breakfasts or to pair with ice cream after dinner.

Ingredients:

12 thick slices of brioche bread or brioche rolls

1 3/4 pounds of apples

4 tablespoons of salted butter

2 1/2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of apple pie spice

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of water

1 cup of milk

1 cup of heavy cream

1 1/2 tablespoons of salted butter

1/4 cup + 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

4 room-temperature eggs

Directions:

First, cut up your brioche bread or rolls into one-inch cubes and let them dry out overnight. The following day, start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a round 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

You could also use a 9-inch square baking pan. Line it with a sheet of parchment paper that covers the sides and bottom of the pan.

Next, prepare the apple pie filling with the apples of your choice. You will need approximately five apples. Kiley used a mixture of Gala and Granny Smith apples.

