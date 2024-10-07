If You’re Hosting Brunch This Weekend, Try Making A Berry Croissant Bake

Is it your turn to host brunch this weekend? If brunch is taking place at your house this time and you’re stumped on what to make, this recipe will be your savior!

TikToker Tina Holbrook Scott (@tinaholbrookscott) is showing you how to make a delicious berry croissant bake inspired by TikTok creator @macy.blackwell.

It consists of flaky, buttery croissants, the creamiest of cream cheese, and fresh berries. It’s extremely easy to throw together, so you really can’t mess this recipe up.

Make it the night before to give yourself plenty of time to tidy up the house before your guests arrive. So let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

4 large croissants

1 block of softened cream cheese

2/3 cup of sugar

2/3 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla

2 eggs

3 cups of berries

powdered sugar

Directions:

Start by spraying a nine-by-thirteen glass baking dish with a nonstick cooking spray. Next, cut four large croissants into bite-sized cubes.

You don’t even have to make your own croissants! Simply pick up a package from the bakery section of your grocery store.

