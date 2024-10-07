Her Boyfriend Took His Coworker Out For Mini Golf, Then Asked Her For A Kiss

This 28-year-old woman had to go to an appointment two weeks ago, so she decided to stop by her 28-year-old boyfriend’s office to visit him since it was close by.

As she walked into her boyfriend’s office, he was talking to his female coworker and pretended he didn’t see her.

She later on asked her boyfriend who he had been meeting with, and he said his coworker’s name is Addy.

She had previously seen some notifications on her boyfriend’s phone regarding a girl with the same name, so she asked her boyfriend if this was the girl from the messages.

She then wanted to know why he hadn’t told her about having a new female friend at work since they know all about one another’s friends.

Her boyfriend told her to calm down and that nothing was going on between them since Addy isn’t his type of girl anyway.

She expected her boyfriend to hand over his phone so she could see what he was chatting about with Addy outside of the office, but he refused to do that and kept calling her “toxic” while saying she was trying to invade his privacy.

But then she was surprised that her boyfriend asked to be alone for some time, so she went to go stay with her parents since they live together.

Before she left, her boyfriend stated he had to be by himself, since that helps him to think with more clarity. She gave him the space he needed, and things were better in the days that followed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.