She Canceled A Second Date After The Guy Crudely Messaged Her, But Then He Sent A Video Of Himself Crying And Showed Up At Her House With A Guitar He Bought Her

For an entire week, this girl spent every single day chatting with a guy before agreeing to meet up with him for a first date.

He invited her out to dinner on the early side, and when they were done, they took a walk together. She thought he was sweet, charming, and full of patience.

She even had to step away and take a couple of important work calls during their date, and he didn’t hold that against her at all.

“I felt bad for having so many interruptions, but he was so casual and kind about it,” she explained.

“We walked around the park and talked for several hours. It felt like a perfect date. We went to Guitar Center to find strings for one of his guitars, and we played for each other in the acoustic room.”

“He took me home and asked if he could kiss me goodnight at the end. When I declined, he was a total gentleman about that, too.”

For their second date, he asked her to go to a state fair with him. He lives close to it, and his family owns a piece of the land where the fair is held.

He then told her that he spent two decades dipping apples at the fair and knew all of the cool spots. She was thrilled to go to the fair for date two since she owns a very expensive camera, and she was looking forward to getting to photograph the lights of the fair at night.

They agreed that she would drive an hour out there, meet up with him, and they could check everything out while snapping photos and enjoying some funnel cake.

