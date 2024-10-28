Her Husband Wrote In His Diary That He’s Crushing On One Of Their Friends

Four years ago, this 30-year-old woman tied the knot with her husband. They have some mutual friends they’re close with, but she has always thought she could trust her husband to have good boundaries with them.

As we all know, sometimes friendships can cross lines, or things can get blurry, but she never thought she would have to worry about that with her husband.

However, a few days ago, she discovered her husband’s diary, and she read something in there that has left her feeling conflicted, hurt, and unsettled.

Her husband confessed in his diary that he has a crush on a 28-year-old girl that they’re both friends with.

“He described being physically attracted to her and drawn to her confidence, humor, and how they share many interests,” she explained.

“At one point, he mentioned catching her looking at him, which he interpreted as her possibly feeling the same way.”

“He wrote about wondering what it would be like to act on these feelings, although he ultimately concluded he wanted to stay committed to me.”

The diary confession isn’t what she finds most upsetting: it’s that her husband lied to her face about this girl.

One time, she unquestionably caught her husband looking at this girl’s social media posts, checking her out, but he said he wasn’t doing that when she confronted him.

