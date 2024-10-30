She Got Her Coworker Fired After They Tried To Prove Her Service Dog Was Fake By Posting Photos Of Her And Her Pup On Facebook And Asking People How To Expose Her

This woman has a serious heart condition, so she has a medical alert service dog, Max. According to her, the pup has saved her life on numerous occasions by warning her before she passes out.

Yet, ever since she started a new office job about three months ago, one of her coworkers named Karen has been out to get Max, trying to “prove” that she’s faking her need for a service animal.

In the beginning, Karen began doing little stunts, like loudly announcing, “Pets aren’t allowed in the office,” whenever they’d pass by each other. She repeatedly tried to tell Karen that Max wasn’t just any pet, either.

In fact, she even showed Karen her service dog’s documentation, but that only made Karen stoop lower. Her coworker just proceeded to tell their colleagues that she was “obviously faking” her condition since she supposedly looked “too young” to be disabled.

“Things escalated fast. Karen would try to ‘test’ Max by dropping food near him. He’s trained to ignore it,” she recalled.

“And Karen reported me to HR weekly.”

However, the situation became even worse when Karen began purposefully wearing strongly scented perfume to work and spraying air fresheners around her desk. Both of these triggered her condition, and once, Max had to alert her three different times in one day due to the risks.

Still, she hit her breaking point when Karen tried putting her on blast on social media.

“I found out Karen was taking photos of me and Max and posting them in a Facebook group about ‘fake service dogs,’ asking for ways to ‘expose’ me. Karen included my full name and workplace,” she revealed.

