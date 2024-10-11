She Got Wasted On A Second Date, So She’s Worried This Guy Is No Longer Interested In Her

In regards to dating etiquette, it’s best to limit the number of drinks you plan to consume while still in the getting-to-know-someone phase.

On Saturday night, this 27-year-old woman went out for a second date with a 31-year-old guy, and she got pretty wasted.

She didn’t intend to have so much to drink, but she just began taking a new medication and didn’t realize the strength of the side effects from it.

“After my second drink, I don’t remember much of what happened,” she explained. “We started the night at a bar, just the two of us, and were having a great time—laughing and sharing stories. But after I ordered a third drink, things went downhill.”

“His friend came to pick us up for dinner, and that’s when I started acting way too drunk. I took his friend’s vape and started vaping inside the restaurant, and it clearly upset his friend, who was sober.”

“I apologized, and while my date was laughing it off and telling me it was okay, I could tell his friend was annoyed. I eventually stopped once I realized what was going on, but I don’t remember what I was saying throughout the night, only bits of what I did.”

His friend got up to smoke outside, and she jumped up from her seat as well, wanting to follow him. It was at that moment she noticed she was anything but fine.

When dinner was over, she and her date headed to a club, where she continued to drink even though she realized she was having a tough time.

She can’t even tell you what they talked about while at the club, and they carried on a conversation all night long.

