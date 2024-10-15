She Had A Stalker For 16 Years, And She Cried With Relief When He Passed Away Yesterday

When this 33-year-old woman was back in high school, she dated a guy named Nathan for several months.

But then she came to see that Nate had a dark and violent side. His dad was also terrifying, and a couple of incidents happened back to back in the span of four weeks, which made her leave Nate.

As high school came to an end, Nathan was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, but she doesn’t believe that accounted for his violent nature; it just magnified certain parts of his awful personality.

“Not too long after his diagnosis, he dropped out of school and hunkered down in his room in his parent’s house in front of his computer, unmedicated and fueled by alcohol and cigarettes,” she explained.

“For whatever reason, when his disorder was triggered, he became hyper-fixated on me. He started messaging me hundreds of times a day, so much so that I changed my number.”

Nathan moved to social media after he could no longer reach her on her phone, sending her dozens upon dozens of messages there. His messages were graphic and heart-stopping.

Nathan continued to escalate, reaching out to her family members and friends with his gross messages, too.

Some days, she received literally thousands of messages from Nathan. Thousands.

“He’d also post on online forums with my full name, saying disgusting things that were easily findable with a quick Google search,” she added.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.