She Just Found Out Her Sister Is Marrying Her Ex-Boyfriend When She Got Invited To Their Engagement Party, And She’s Refusing To Go

It’s common knowledge that after a friend goes through a breakup, no matter how messy or amicable it is, you should never date their ex. So, how would you feel if your own sibling went behind your back and did just that?

One 22-year-old woman was recently confronted with this very shocking situation. She and her ex-boyfriend split up two years ago, and while they didn’t part ways on bad terms, the breakup was tough nonetheless, given how long they dated.

“We were together for almost three years,” she recalled.

Despite that, she recently found out that her older sister, who’s 26, is not only with her ex but also plans to marry him!

She had no clue that they were even dating until her sister called her last week. The real kicker? Her sister didn’t just want to tell her about their relationship. Rather, her sister revealed how they were engaged, and she was invited to their engagement party.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. My sister and I have always been close, but this feels like a total betrayal,” she detailed.

She was completely blindsided by the news that her sister was engaged to her ex, and during their conversation, she flat-out said that she wasn’t comfortable attending the celebration.

Yet, for some reason, her whole family is acting as if that’s crazy. They actually called her petty and believed she should just be happy for her sister.

She, on the other hand, thinks the entire situation is extremely weird.

