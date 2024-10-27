She’s Refusing To Babysit Her Sister’s Three Kids Anymore After They Trashed Her Apartment, And Her Sister Barely Apologized For Their Behavior

This 26-year-old woman currently lives in her own one-bedroom apartment, and she works hard to keep it clean. She’s just a very neat person who loves making sure her space is organized.

Her sister Laura, on the other hand, is 32 years old and has three young kids, who are 6, 4, and 2 years old. So, Laura is often asking her to watch the children.

“And while I love my nieces and nephews, I rarely have time to help since I work full-time and am also studying for my master’s degree,” she explained.

Nonetheless, just last month, her sister had a work emergency and begged her to babysit the kids for a few hours. She was a bit hesitant in the beginning, but she eventually agreed when Laura promised they’d be on their “best behavior.”

In hindsight, she realizes that was a massive mistake. After just 30 minutes of being in her apartment, her home was a disaster.

The 6-year-old wound up spilling juice all over her couch, and the 4-year-old broke one of her lamps while trying to “catch a fly.” The 2-year-old was wreaking havoc, too, by throwing all of her books off the shelf.

She did her best to remain calm, yet she was devastated by the state of her living space.

“By the time Laura came to pick them up four hours later, my apartment looked like a tornado had hit it. And Laura barely apologized and just said, ‘Kids will be kids,’ and left,” she revealed.

This left her livid, as it took her hours to clean up the mess. Not to mention, the broken lamp was actually a gift from her grandmother that held a ton of sentimental value.

