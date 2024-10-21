She Learned Her Husband Was Talking To Other Women Throughout Their Entire Marriage, So She Leaned On A Male Coworker For Emotional Support, And Now Her Husband’s Calling Her The Cheater

This 39-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 40, have been married for 14 years and have two kids together. Yet, he’s also in the military, and she recently made the shocking discovery that he’d been chatting with other women while on duty.

“During a season of active military order, he was working away from home, but never more than two hours,” she explained.

“He would only occasionally come home on the weekends, though he easily could have, in my opinion.”

However, her husband did come home for a weekend recently, which was when she found out about the cheating.

It all began when they took their children on an outing and decided to go to a bakery. During their trip there, everyone had been playing a travel game on her husband’s phone, which was in a holder.

Then, once they got to the bakery, her husband handed her his cell phone and asked her to continue playing while he went inside.

At that point, she saw a text notification pop up from a woman she’d never heard of. She clicked on it and realized her husband had been making plans with the woman, too.

They were supposed to attend a nice dinner and go in the hot tub at his hotel together once he got back to his station.

She was obviously shocked, but she opted not to say anything that day. Instead, when her husband later left for duty again, she searched through his laptop and learned he’d been messaging various women throughout their entire marriage.

