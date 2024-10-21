His Coworkers Are Trying To Take Over His Fish Tank And Turn It Into An Office-Wide Project, But He’s Not On Board

This man currently works in an office, and he actually loves pet fish. So, he talked to his employer and was allowed to keep a little aquarium at his desk.

“I’m a bit of a fish enthusiast and enjoy maintaining the tank, ensuring the fish are happy and the environment is balanced,” he explained.

“It’s a small, peaceful hobby that brightens my workday and has become a conversation starter in the office.”

His coworkers even enjoyed his aquarium so much that they recently came up with an idea. They wanted to turn his fish tank into an “office fish” project, taking votes on what new species to add to his tank.

They also had a wide range of fish suggestions, ranging from guppies and goldfish to more exotic species, like cichlids. According to him, those would be “clearly impractical” for his tank size.

Nonetheless, his colleagues believe an office fish project would be a cool team-building exercise. They all offered to pitch in for maintenance as well.

He just has one main problem with the concept: it involves his tank, which is supposed to be solely his.

He specifically got permission to manage the tank alone, and he’s already spent a lot of time creating a healthy and balanced environment for his pet fish. Not to mention, he knows that a lot of the species his coworkers want to add to the tank just don’t belong together or require different care regimens.

“For example, goldfish are cold-water fish, while my current tank is tropical,” he detailed.

