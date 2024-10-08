She Spilled Wine On Her Friend’s Pricey Throw Pillow, But Her Friend’s Angry She Bought Her A Thrift Store Replacement

This 24-year-old girl has a 23-year-old friend named Wendy, and Wendy recently got her own apartment.

Everyone in their friend group is thrilled, since Wendy’s the first person in their circle to get her own place.

Wendy has said she wants her apartment to be their new hangout spot, and she threw her first party there on Friday.

It was a tiny get-together with their closest friends and a couple of Wendy’s cousins. Everyone was drinking, and several hours into the party, she spilled wine accidentally on one of Wendy’s pricey throw pillows.

“I tried to wash it out, but no luck,” she explained. “Of course, I offered to replace the pillow and Wendy sent me the link to where she bought it. It was SEVENTY DOLLARS for a tiny little carrot pillow.”

“I told her I would definitely replace it, but I would probably have to wait for a few weeks for my next check because that eats into my gas money.”

Wendy wasn’t pleased with that, which only made her feel worse. Yesterday, she went along with her friends while they went thrift store shopping to find Halloween costumes.

She was elated when she saw Wendy’s exact pillow sitting there in the store, and it was brand new with the tag still on it. The thrift store sold it to her for $12, so she snatched it up.

She and her friend then headed off to Wendy’s apartment to show her what they got for Halloween, and she handed Wendy the pillow.

