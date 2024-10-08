She’s Fed Up With Her Husband Giving Her Grief Over Eating Sweets

When your partner or spouse thinks they have the right to tell you how or what to eat, your relationship can get very toxic rather quickly.

One woman is fed up with her husband, who gives her a lot of grief for indulging in a few sweet treats throughout the week.

She and her husband are in their early 30s, and she gave birth to their first child eight months ago.

She’s always had a bit of a sweet tooth and enjoys eating a little treat or dessert one to three times a week.

These treats can range from freshly baked brownies to a mug of hot chocolate to a spoonful of peanut butter.

While she never seems to binge on sweets or eat a crazy unhealthy amount, her husband seems to disagree.

Over the last few months, her husband has jumped down her throat every time he’s “caught” her eating something sweet. He treats her as if she’s doing something incredibly dangerous in high amounts.

“The latest example [was when] we got into a big argument because I made an 8×8 inch tray of brownies,” she said.

“[I ate] about 2/3rds over 24 hours [and] he ate the rest, plus an ice cream bar. Later on, he said that he was really disappointed that I bought the brownie mix because he had been hoping that we could eat healthier as a family.”

