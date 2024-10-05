She Suggested An Open Marriage To Her Husband, Hoping He Wouldn’t Leave Her, And Now He’s Filing For Divorce

A couple of years back, this woman was diagnosed with a medical condition that resulted in her gaining a ton of weight.

It’s been terrible for her to undergo such a severe change, and she can’t stand the way that she looks.

After she packed on the pounds, it became obvious to her that her husband no longer considered her attractive.

“He never said anything directly, but he stopped looking at me the same way,” she explained.

“I noticed him looking at other women more: Instagram models, actresses, even random women in public.”

“I don’t blame him for losing attraction. But it hurt…watching him slowly pull away. I couldn’t stand the thought of him resenting me for something I couldn’t control.”

Due to all of this, she felt it was best to suggest an open marriage to her husband several months ago.

She figured it would create an opportunity for her husband to get his needs met, and this was her attempt to prevent him from leaving her.

She was in love with her husband and scared of him walking away. By giving him a physical outlet, she hoped that would strengthen their emotional connection.

