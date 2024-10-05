She Was Asked To Give Up Her Two-Week Vacation Over The Holidays So Her Coworker Could Go Away On Their Honeymoon

Vacation days at work are coveted for obvious reasons, and after a time off request is granted, you’d probably be hard-pressed to find an employee willing to cancel their trip for someone else.

Yet, this woman was recently asked to do the exact same thing for a coworker’s honeymoon.

For some context, she works at a small company where vacation time is quite limited. And in order to be allowed time off, you have to submit your requests months in advance.

So, because she wanted to travel during the holidays this year, she asked for two weeks off nearly one whole year ago.

“My plan was to visit family, who live out of the country, something I only get to do once every few years,” she detailed.

However, one of her coworkers, who’s currently engaged, recently approached her with a shocking question. Her coworker wanted to know if she’d be willing to give up her vacation days. That way, her coworker could go away on her honeymoon.

She found out that her coworker didn’t anticipate everyone else requesting time off so early and apparently waited too long to submit for her honeymoon.

“Now, the only way my coworker can go is if someone cancels, and since I have one of the longest vacation blocks, she came to me first,” she revealed.

But honestly, she simply didn’t want to give up her days off, and she told her coworker that she was really sorry about it. She also tried to explain how this trip would be the only time she got to see her family this year.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.