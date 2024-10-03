She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Started Screaming That She’s Fat When She Turned Down His Advances

Yesterday marked the first time that this 31-year-old woman went out on a date in quite a while. Her latest ex dumped her for an Instagram model.

She knows it was because she put on some weight; she used to be 120 pounds when she met her ex, and she gained 20 pounds by the time he ended things with her.

She’s currently exercising regularly and eating in a healthy way, but she’s been terrified to dip her toe back into the dating pond as she’s felt down about how she looks.

But as she’s gotten into more good habits, she’s regained her confidence and decided to put herself out there and go on a date.

The date was off to a great start, and then she asked if he wanted to come back to her house to have some drinks together.

Her date mentioned wanting to spend some more time with her, and all the bars were closed by then.

So, she invited him over and made it clear that nothing was going to happen between them; they were still in the getting to know one another stage.

Not long after they arrived at her place, this guy began to get super touchy-feely with her, which made her uneasy.

She pulled back, hoping he would take the hint, but he kept coming onto her. It dawned on her that they were not on the same page, so she spoke up.

