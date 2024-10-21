She Went To A Wedding Where The Groom Told The Bride He Wasn’t Positive He Wanted To Be Married To Her And Took Off His Ring

This woman was asked to be the Maid of Honor in her childhood friend’s wedding. Her friend married her high school sweetheart, and everyone has been anticipating this wedding.

Her friend has been engaged for three years since she unexpectedly got pregnant. Initially, she was supposed to be her friend’s bridesmaid, and her friend’s sister was supposed to be the Maid of Honor.

But any time her friend would get into an argument with her fiancé, she would call her sister to complain about him.

Her friend’s sister ended up not supporting the wedding at all, and she developed a bad opinion of her friend’s fiancé because of all the phone calls.

“Now, here’s the thing,” she explained. “Their relationship isn’t perfect. They are young. They went through a lot very quickly and very young – getting engaged, [an] unexpected pregnancy, moving in together; [it] all happened very fast.”

“They fought a lot; I had my concerns at first…but after spending a lot more time with them, I saw how much they genuinely loved each other, parented their son together well, and were working towards a future together.”

“The bride and I have been close friends for so much of our lives. She is like family to me. I care for her deeply. When she asked me to step in as MOH, I said yes for those reasons.”

The wedding was yesterday, and things were off to a great start, though the groom couldn’t hide his emotions when it came time to exchange their vows in private prior to walking down the aisle.

But as the groom made his way down the aisle in front of all the guests, he was wiping away the tears.

