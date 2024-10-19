She’s Threatening To Leave Her Husband If They Don’t Move Out Of His Parent’s House Since They Treat Her Like A Live-In Servant And Constantly Criticize Her

This 34-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 36, have been together for five years, and last year, they encountered some financial problems. This forced them to move in with her in-laws as a temporary solution.

“And at first, I was honestly grateful. But now, it’s been almost a year, and I feel like I’m suffocating,” she admitted.

According to her, her husband’s parents are super stressful to live with. They criticize her about everything, from how she dresses and cooks to how she cares for her 8-year-old son, who has autism. She feels like, no matter what she does, it’s never enough for her in-laws.

On top of that, they take advantage of her as if she’s a live-in servant. She isn’t able to sit down for five short minutes without her in-laws asking, or rather expecting, her to do something.

“They want coffee? Guess who’s getting it. Do they need something from the store? I’m the one running the errand,” she explained.

“I’m tired and feel like I’m walking on eggshells constantly.”

She has tried speaking to her husband about how uncomfortable she is, too, yet he always brushes off her concerns. He believes his parents are “old school” and that they should just be thankful they got to stay at his parent’s house when they needed help.

She clarified that she was grateful for their assistance. However, as of now, she and her husband are fine with money and have the ability to start a new chapter.

“Financially, we could afford to get our own place. When I mention moving out, though, he just says we should wait a little longer. But for how long? I feel like I’m reaching my breaking point,” she detailed.

