She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Since She’s Tired Of Feeling Like His Parent While Also Being The Breadwinner And Raising Their Kids Herself

This 27-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 28, have been married for nearly seven years, and she thinks of her husband as her best friend to this day.

Yet, some of her needs still aren’t being satisfied, and she wants to leave him over it.

For some context, they got off to a pretty rough start at the beginning of their relationship. There was past trauma, which sparked some fears surrounding commitment.

“But we ended up jumping straight into marriage and got pregnant immediately after,” she recalled.

Since then, both she and her husband have actually grown and matured a lot. She even believes their relationship is “pretty healthy” and claims that her husband treats her like “his queen.” According to her, he absolutely adores her.

Despite that, one thing hasn’t really changed: their financial situation.

Her husband has always had some trouble figuring out exactly what he wants to do for a career. She, on the other hand, is now one and a half years into her own career, and she is really thriving.

She doesn’t want her husband to pay for all of their bills, either. She just needs some more equity in their responsibilities.

“If I’m going to be the breadwinner, I need more help around the home,” she reasoned.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.