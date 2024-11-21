After One Date With A Guy, He Ordered A TV To Hang In Her House And Sat Around Watching Sports All Weekend

Around a month ago, Gigi Marie, who goes by @gii_marie on TikTok, met a guy on a dating app. It didn’t take long for Gigi to feel like a spark was there as they were chatting with one another.

Gigi lives in Las Vegas, and this guy lives in Los Angeles. But he said he was coming to her area since his dad is a Vegas resident, and also he was working on getting into the firefighter academy.

So, one Sunday night, this guy told Gigi he was heading to Vegas and they arranged to get drinks together for their first date.

“It was one of those first dates you kind of leave, and you’re like, on a high,” Gigi explained. “Like everything was so good.”

“We had an immediate connection, an immediate spark, and that does not happen to me often. I don’t date a lot in general. So I leave this first date, like I said, on a high; he kisses me goodnight – he’s a great kisser.”

Gigi was absolutely thrilled. The very next day, this guy had to get back to LA, and before he departed Vegas, he dropped by Gigi’s house to say goodbye.

While he was over, he insisted he couldn’t wait to see her again. In the two weeks that followed, Gigi spoke to him every single day and night.

One week before he was supposed to come to Vegas again to complete his final exam for the firefighter academy, Gigi invited him to stay with her as opposed to with his dad.

He was down to spend the whole weekend with Gigi, getting to know her better. Right before he left for Vegas, he was talking about how he’s really invested in sports, and so he wanted to watch a some games.

