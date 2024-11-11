As Soon As Men See Her Without Her Clothes On, They Stop Dating Her

This 28-year-old woman says that due to her extreme weight loss of 110 pounds, she has what would be conventionally seen as a body that’s hardly perfect.

It’s not that she has a lot of loose skin hanging around; it’s just that her body isn’t “tight” as she used to weigh so much more three years ago.

She also thinks her chest is saggy because of her weight loss. She is happy with how she looks, and she believes she’s much more attractive than when she was 110 pounds heavier. She’s also really proud of such a major accomplishment in her life.

“But it really badly affects my dating life,” she explained. “I’m a healthy weight for my height, and I have a nice figure and a pretty face, so I get hit on by men a lot and go on plenty of dates, but as soon as I get to the point where I’m having [getting physical] with someone for the first time, they lose interest as soon as they see me naked.”

“This has happened so many times now that it’s seriously affected my confidence, and I don’t know what to do about it.”

“This never happened when I was a bigger girl because even though [fewer] men were interested in me, no one was surprised when I took off my clothes and was fat. But now, they expect something different from what they’re getting…”

Since she’s had several guys stop dating her as soon as they see her without clothes on, she’s wondering if she should be upfront with how she looks prior to getting physical with a guy.

She’s hoping that they will have an out – they will have the ability to exit before she puts herself in a vulnerable position.

Additionally, she’s considering perhaps no longer dating until she’s able to undergo surgery to fix her problems.

