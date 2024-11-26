Her Husband Said She No Longer Tries With Her Appearance Now That She’s A Mom

This woman’s husband recently made a comment to her about how she no longer tries with her appearance now that she’s a mom. To be fair, she says her husband is not wrong with this statement.

Back when she met her husband, she was the definition of high maintenance, and she was heavily invested in her career.

“I’m talking hair done, nails done, makeup perfect, dressed to impress always,” she explained. “Seriously, y’all, I made my appearance a hobby of mine. I enjoyed it. I had the money and the time to do it, too.”



When she discovered that she was pregnant with her son, she left her incredibly stressful job (which also had her commuting crazy hours) in favor of a work-from-home position that was, well, easy.



She was aware that as soon as she stepped into the role of mom, she had no interest in commuting, working late into the night, or needing to worry about whether she would end up missing her child’s soccer game.

So, giving birth and spending all day at home for her job has left her with other things to focus on other than her looks. As time wore on, she dropped all of those habits she used to engage in for her self-care.

She only wears sweatpants. She no longer does her nails or her hair. Speaking of hair, she doesn’t really shave.

Also, working from home means she doesn’t have to look good for anyone, as she’s just by herself all day.

“I’m like that episode of American Dad where Francine stops all her beauty routines. I became Francine. But instead of doing it to prove a point like she did. I did it because it wasn’t a [priority] for me anymore. My child is,” she said.

Andrey Kiselev – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“I guess it was a bit of a shock for my husband, and he may have just been waiting for me to get back into my old habits. But our son is 1.5. I have the time now. But I’m still a frizzy gremlin.”

Her husband commenting on her change of appearance doesn’t irritate her in the least because it’s true.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.