She Says It’s Difficult Dating When You’re Gorgeous, But Everyone Assumes It’s Easy For Her

While it’s easy to believe that dating is better when you’re considered conventionally attractive, this 29-year-old woman says that’s not been her experience.

She’s spent over four years being single now, even though she’s gorgeous. Strangers come up to her when she’s walking down the street all the time to tell her about how beautiful she is.

Despite that, dating has been nearly impossible for her. She’s not sharing her experience to make you pity her – she’s just telling you what it’s like from her point of view. She especially wants men to take note that it’s not simple for gorgeous girls.

“The main issue, I would say, is men viewing me as an object or something to conquer,” she explained.

“When men hit on me, I just know it’s because they want to [sleep with] me, not because they want to actually take me out on a date, so I pay no interest to them.”

Only once or twice has a genuine, kind guy approached her with the intention of taking her out on a date.

It’s not like she’s gone on all terrible dates, she hasn’t. Some have been amazing, but they always lead to the guy wanting something casual, which she’s not about.

She likes to wait to build a physical connection until she feels like she can trust a man and they prove to her they’re not just with her for her looks.

Once she thinks she’s there, she’s always let down. These guys lose their interest in her instantly after they get what they want.

