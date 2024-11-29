He Canceled His Wedding After His Fiancée Called His Little Brother A Disgusting Name

In a little more than six months, this 31-year-old man was supposed to be getting married to his 32-year-old fiancée named Karen.

As they discussed their guest list, things began to fall apart. Karen kept insisting she wanted to exclude his 26-year-old brother Chad, but Karen failed to give him a reason for why she felt this way.

He told Karen on numerous occasions that Chad was going to be there no matter what, and it was not up for discussion.

There is nobody in his life that he’s closer to than his little brother Chad, and this has a lot to do with how they were raised.

“Our parents weren’t abusing [us] or anything, but they weren’t really the serious kind of parents,” he explained.

“They would often drop us at grandma’s to go party, and as soon as I was old enough to take care of us both, they just [left] the house and the bro for me to handle. This is a trash way to treat your kids, sure, but at least it allowed us to bond super, super, super close.”

“I’m not exaggerating when I say he is my favorite person in the whole world. I would take a bullet for him, and I think the only people who could brag about being as loved as I love him are my future kids. So yeah, my baby brother’s presence at my wedding is not something I am willing to sacrifice AT ALL.”

Several days ago, the guest list for the wedding was brought up again, and Karen stated she didn’t want Chad to be invited, like he would somehow magically side with her on something so important to him.

He was so angry that he threatened to cancel the wedding unless Karen quit talking about Chad. He questioned Karen about why she wanted to prevent Chad from coming, and she called Chad a disgusting, derogatory term. Karen threw in that her family does not approve of the life that Chad lives (Chad is bi).

He was horrified and repulsed by Karen saying such things about his brother. He was always aware that Karen was more traditional and conservative, but he didn’t know she was so hateful.

“Like my brother is the sweetest, kindest, purest soul on earth; I couldn’t believe she would hate him so much for something so trivial,” he added.

Chad came out to him six years ago, and Chad was terrified to tell him. He reassured Chad that he loves him no matter who he’s romantically interested in, and he swore to never let anyone hurt Chad or make him feel afraid.

As soon as Karen admitted why she dislikes his brother, he canceled the wedding and dumped her. He also demanded that she give the engagement ring back to him and gave her 10 minutes to pack her bags before kicking her out of his home.

“Obviously, I canceled everything and told everyone who would ask the exact reason why Karen and I are done,” he continued.

“Sweet Chad [obviously] heard of it and saw the proportion this drama was gaining; he even told me it’s not a big deal if he’s not there; he just wants me to be happy.”

“I told him my big day is meant to be the happiest in my life, and it wouldn’t…be without him. And I certainly can’t be happy with someone like Karen, given who she really is. Well, now she is back to her parents’ house, and some of our mutual friends have really distanced themselves from her.”

Karen’s family members started sending him toxic texts, so he blocked each and every one of them. Karen isn’t being mean to him for ending things with her; she’s just flip-flopping between sobbing about how he destroyed her life (everyone knows why he dumped her) and trying to make him feel bad for letting her go.

Karen hasn’t bothered trying to say sorry for the cruel things she said about Chad, so that’s just a sign to him that moving on without her is the right thing to do.

He doesn’t see how he’s a jerk for ending things with Karen, and he thinks the punishment fits the crime here with the retaliation she’s receiving.

“She has to face the consequences of her hatred, and it’s great her true self has been revealed to the world, IMO,” he concluded.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read