He Lost It On His Wife For Telling His Son To Get Out Of A Family Photo At His Stepdaughter’s Birthday Party And Thinks His Son Deserves To Be Treated As One Of Her Own Kids

When this man and his wife tied the knot eight years ago, they blended their two families together.

His wife has four children from her previous relationship: two daughters and two sons who are between the ages of 11 and 16 years old. Meanwhile, he has a 10-year-old son from his past relationship.

Despite now having a large household to manage, he’s always treated his wife’s kids as his own and done everything he can to support their family.

“Financially, it’s a big load, but I’m happy to do it. We live together in a five-bedroom house, where each of her daughters has their own room, her oldest son has his own, and her youngest son shares a room with my son,” he explained.

The only issue he has is with how his wife treats his son. Apparently, she barely acknowledges his kid’s existence, let alone asks how he’s doing. To him, it seems like his wife acts as though his son is invisible.

And just yesterday, he finally hit his breaking point. It all began while they were celebrating his stepdaughter’s eleventh birthday, and everyone gathered to sing and take photos. At that point, he told his son to join the group for a family picture.

“But then, right after the group photo, my wife looked at my son and told him, ‘Get out of the picture. Move to the side. I want one with just my kids,'” he recalled.

He felt heartbroken for his son and couldn’t help but lose it, freaking out on his wife and telling her they were supposed to be a blended family. He also claimed that his son deserved to be treated as one of her own children.

“I feel like she’s drawing lines between ‘her’ kids and ‘my’ son, and it just doesn’t sit right with me,” he said.

